Arcia went 2-for-3 with a double, a two-run home run, three RBI and two runs scored in Monday's win over the Twins.

Arcia doubled home a run in the third inning to get Milwaukee into the scoring column, and he came up big with a two-run blast in the eighth to propel his team ahead 5-4. The 24-year-old shortstop has been in a groove at the dish of late, reaching base safely in four of his last five contests. He's registered four extra-base hits and seven RBI over that stretch.