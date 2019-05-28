Brewers' Orlando Arcia: Cracks clutch homer
Arcia went 2-for-3 with a double, a two-run home run, three RBI and two runs scored in Monday's win over the Twins.
Arcia doubled home a run in the third inning to get Milwaukee into the scoring column, and he came up big with a two-run blast in the eighth to propel his team ahead 5-4. The 24-year-old shortstop has been in a groove at the dish of late, reaching base safely in four of his last five contests. He's registered four extra-base hits and seven RBI over that stretch.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Bullpen: Leclerc, Givens thoughts
Jose Leclerc may be deserving of a pickup in Fantasy, but what about Ty Buttrey or Scott Oberg?...
-
Week 10 Fantasy Baseball rankings, picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Week 10 Waiver Adds
It's time to buy into Nick Pivetta again, even if you've been burnt in the past. Plus five...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 10
The Pirates are scheduled to play eight games and the Rockies have seven at home. Who can you...
-
Week 10 two-start pitcher rankings
There's no shortage of two-start options in Week 10, according to Scott White, but not many...
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart, rankings
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal