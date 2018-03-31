Brewers' Orlando Arcia: Day off Saturday
Arcia is not in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Padres.
Arcia will head to the bench for Saturday's series finale after starting the team's first two games of the season, going 2-for-9 (.222) with one RBI. In his place, Eric Sogard will start at shortstop and hit sixth.
