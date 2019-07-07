Manager Craig Counsell said Arcia's most significant concern after exiting Saturday's game is left shoulder pain, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.

Arcia was carted off the field Saturday after a violent collision with teammate Keston Hiura on a groundball up the middle. Counsell also said Arcia passed all the neurological tests, so there's no worry of a concussion. The specifics of the injury should come into focus within the next day or so, but it's a safe bet the young shortstop won't see the field again until after the All-Star break.