Arcia went 1-for-3 with a three-run home run in Thursday's victory over Seattle.

Arcia produced the key-hit in the game, driving a Mike Leake cutter over the right field fence in the fourth inning to plate three runs. The home run was his fifth in June and 11th overall this season. Arcia's slash line now sits at .240/.300/.404 in 275 at-bats.

More News
Our Latest Stories