Arcia went 3-for-5 with three runs and two doubles in Tuesday's victory over the Cubs.

Arcia isn't tearing the cover off the ball by any means, but since being recalled from the minors July 26 he has posted a respectable .273/.304/.364 slash line over 92 plate appearances. He has not hit higher than eighth in the batting order since the same date, but with him finding far more success at the plate than he did earlier this season, he found himself in the lineup four times in the last five games.