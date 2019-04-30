Arcia went 1-for-3 with an RBI in Monday's victory over the Rockies.

Arcia's batting average is still being dragged down by a 1-for-20 start to the season, but since going hitless in the Brewers' April 3 victory over the Reds, he is hitting a respectable .280 with three home runs, eight RBI and 11 runs over 23 games. He is still struggling to make contact both away from home and against right-handed pitchers, but three of his four home runs have come away from Miller Park, and all four have been hit off righties.