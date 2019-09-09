Arcia (personal) is expected to rejoin the Brewers on Wednesday, Sophia Minnaert of Fox Sports Wisconsin reports.

Arcia landed on the paternity list following Sunday's win over the Cubs, but he's expected to rejoin the Brewers after spending a couple of days with his fiancee and their two newborn daughters. Hernan Perez is starting at shortstop in his place Monday.

