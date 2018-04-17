Brewers' Orlando Arcia: Faring better offensively
Arcia went 2-for-4 and scored a run in Monday's loss to the Reds.
Arcia is still trying to get his batting average back above The Mendoza Line, but Monday's effort helped him get closer to that mark than he has been at any point this month. Arcia is showing signs of turning things around at the plate, going 6-for-22 (.(.273) with a home run and four RBI over his last seven games after hitting just .133 with no extra-base hits nor RBI through his first nine contests. Despite the struggles with the bat Arcia has started 12 of the Brewers' 16 games in 2018, and that rate figures to continue given his defense and promise.
