Arcia went 3-for-6 with a double and an RBI in a game with Triple-A Colorado Springs on Tuesday.

The Brewers sent Arcia to Triple-A to find his swing, and he has done just that, hitting .346/.424/.494 through 21 games with Colorado Springs. It's not clear how much longer the Brewers will keep him in the minors, but the big club has missed his defense at shortstop in his absence, so it might not be long.