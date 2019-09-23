Arcia went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Sunday's victory over the Pirates.

The home run was Arcia's first since Aug. 18, and the RBI was only his fourth in September. Despite the offensive struggles, Arcia's defense is still earning him regular playing time at shortstop: he has started all but two games at the position since returning from paternity leave Sept. 12.

