Arcia is going on the paternity list after Sunday's game agains the Cubs, Tom Haudricourt of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

He must miss Monday's game in Miami and can miss no more than three total games. Arcia started Sunday's game but left midway through to be with his fiancee, who gave birth to twin daughters. Hernan Perez and Cory Spangenberg are options to start at shortstop in his absence.