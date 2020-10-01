site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Brewers' Orlando Arcia: Hits two-run blast in loss
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Arcia went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in Wednesday's Game 1 loss to the Dodgers.
Arcia provided the Brewers' only runs of the opening game of the best-of-three NL Wild Card Series. He should start at shortstop again in Game 2 against lefty Clayton Kershaw.
