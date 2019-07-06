Brewers' Orlando Arcia: Homers in extra-inning win
Arcia went 2-for-4 with a solo home run, two runs scored and a walk in a 7-6 victory Friday over the Pirates.
Arcia's 12th home run this season came on a first-pitch solo shot to right field in the seventh inning and after the Brewers blew a five-run lead in the bottom of the ninth, Arcia legged out an infield single in the 10th inning before coming around to score the game's go-ahead run. While the shortstop is on pace to set a career-high in home runs, a disappointing .239 batting average and surprisingly below average prowess defensively have prompted the Brewers to utilize late-June call-up, Tyler Saladino, more prominently in the past two weeks. While Saladino's versatility in the infield will likely keep him on the major-league roster for the foreseeable future, it's possible the Brewers could split playing time between the young shortstops evenly, at least until one or the other gets hot at the plate.
