Arcia went 1-for-4 with a solo home run Tuesday against the Cardinals.

Arcia took Daniel Ponce de Leon deep in the fifth inning for his fourth home run of the season. Though he's already exceeded his home run total from 2018, Arcia has struggled to hit for a respectable average and is buried at the bottom of the team's batting order. That his limited his stolen base upside early on, a large part of his fantasy appeal.

