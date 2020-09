Arcia went 4-for-6 with a double and three runs in Wednesday's victory over the Tigers.

Arcia joined the Brewers' hit parade Wednesday, accounting for four of the 21 hits the club banged out. 10 of the 29 hits Arcia has recorded this season came in three games, but that doesn't change the fact he hitting .257 and owns a .328 OBP -- a mark that tops the number he finished with in each of his four other seasons in the big leagues.