Brewers' Orlando Arcia: Late scratch with back spasms
Arcia was scratched from Tuesday's lineup due to back spasms.
This was a pretty late scratch -- roughly two hours before first pitch. Eric Sogard slides in at shortstop and takes Arcia's spot in the eight hole.
