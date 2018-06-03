Brewers' Orlando Arcia: Logs third straight start
Arcia will start at shortstop and bat ninth Sunday against the White Sox.
Though he's hitting just .197 on the season and returned from a four-game stint at Triple-A Colorado Springs just a few days earlier, Arcia looks like he'll handle an everyday role so long as he sticks around with the big club. The 23-year-old will pick up his third straight start Sunday, leaving the likes of Eric Sogard and Hernan Perez to settle for utility duties.
