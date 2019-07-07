Brewers' Orlando Arcia: Not facing extended absence
Arcia (shoulder) is expected to be healthy after the All-Star break, Todd Rosiak of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.
Arcia is managing some left shoulder pain from Saturday's night collision with teammate Keston Hiura, but he appears to have avoided a serious injury. Prospect Mauricio Dubon was called up to bolster the Brewers' shortstop depth, but Tyler Saladino enters the lineup Sunday while Dubon is still in the process of joining the team.
