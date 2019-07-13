Brewers' Orlando Arcia: Not in Saturday's lineup
Arcia is not starting Saturday against San Francisco.
Mauricio Dubon was sent back to the minors Saturday, removing one competitor for playing time at shortstop, but Tyler Saladino (who will start Saturday in Arcia's absence) remains. Arcia's .236/.268/.401 slash line doesn't necessarily deserve an everyday spot in the lineup, but Saladino has hit just .100/.129/.100 in 13 games, so he hasn't exactly been a significant threat thus far.
