Brewers' Orlando Arcia: Not in Thursday's lineup
Arcia is out of the lineup Thursday against Washington.
Arcia will get a breather for the first time in July, while Eric Sogard slides over to man the shortstop position during Thursday's series finale. Throughout the course of this month, Arcia is hitting .481/.509/.870 with six home runs and 24 RBI, and should return to the lineup for the opener against the Cubs on Friday.
More News
-
Brewers' Orlando Arcia: Swipes three bags Monday•
-
Brewers' Orlando Arcia: Launches ninth home run•
-
Brewers' Orlando Arcia: Continues torrid pace with solo homer•
-
Brewers' Orlando Arcia: Day off Friday•
-
Brewers' Orlando Arcia: Pops sixth homer Tuesday•
-
Brewers' Orlando Arcia: Batting average climbing•
-
Prospects: Weaver, Honeywell buzz
The Cardinals have a rotation opening for Luke Weaver, but do the Rays for Brent Honeywell?...
-
Roto Trade Chart and Top 250
The trade deadline is rapidly approaching. Heath Cummings offers five rules to help you down...
-
Podcast: Eduardo Nunez fallout
The trade that sends Eduardo Nunez to Boston is the first order of business, plus we talk more...
-
Waiver Wire: Whit keeps hitting
Whit Merrifield is on a tear and he's been a top-10 second baseman since he started playing...
-
Podcast: Buy Bregman, Gausman?
We recap a couple of trades and a prospect promotion, break down the Clayton Kershaw news,...
-
Waivers: Deal benefits Cahill, Hand
Is Trevor Cahill any more interesting as a Royal? Is Derek Fisher a big deal? Which of Anthony...