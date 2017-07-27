Arcia is out of the lineup Thursday against Washington.

Arcia will get a breather for the first time in July, while Eric Sogard slides over to man the shortstop position during Thursday's series finale. Throughout the course of this month, Arcia is hitting .481/.509/.870 with six home runs and 24 RBI, and should return to the lineup for the opener against the Cubs on Friday.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast