Brewers' Orlando Arcia: Not starting Friday
Arcia is out of the lineup Friday against the Rockies.
Arcia is expected to retain a significant role despite the recent acquisitions of Mike Moustakas and Jonathan Schoop, but he'll certainly lose at least a bit of playing time. The Brewers will go for an all-offense approach Friday, with Moustakas bumping Travis Shaw to second and Shaw bumping Schoop to shortstop.
