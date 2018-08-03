Arcia is out of the lineup Friday against the Rockies.

Arcia is expected to retain a significant role despite the recent acquisitions of Mike Moustakas and Jonathan Schoop, but he'll certainly lose at least a bit of playing time. The Brewers will go for an all-offense approach Friday, with Moustakas bumping Travis Shaw to second and Shaw bumping Schoop to shortstop.

