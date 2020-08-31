site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Brewers' Orlando Arcia: Not starting Monday
Arcia isn't in the lineup Monday against the Pirates.
Arcia went hitless in four at-bats Sunday, and he'll retreat to the bench for the series finale against Pittsburgh. Luis Urias will shift to shortstop with Keston Hiura starting at second base.
