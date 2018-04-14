Arcia is not in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Mets.

Arcia is off to a slow start with the bat this season, hitting .159/.213/.182 through his first 13 games. Some of his struggles are BABIP-related, as his BABIP is just .200. He's also seen a spike in soft contact, though, up to 34.3 percent after posting a 22.9 percent rate last year. It's still a small sample, however, so expect him to have plenty of time to turn things around before his job is under any real threat. Eric Sogard will start at shortstop in his place Saturday.