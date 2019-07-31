Arcia went 3-for-4 with a stolen base and a run scored in a loss to Oakland on Tuesday.

Arcia collected his third single in the eighth inning and came around to score Milwaukee's first run on a single off the bat of Yasmani Grandal. The three-hit game was his third of the season and snapped a cold spell in which he had collected only four hits over his previous 43 at-bats.