Brewers' Orlando Arcia: Notches three hits, stolen base
Arcia went 3-for-4 with a stolen base and a run scored in a loss to Oakland on Tuesday.
Arcia collected his third single in the eighth inning and came around to score Milwaukee's first run on a single off the bat of Yasmani Grandal. The three-hit game was his third of the season and snapped a cold spell in which he had collected only four hits over his previous 43 at-bats.
