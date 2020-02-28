Brewers' Orlando Arcia: Off to fast start
Arcia went 2-for-2 and hit a three-run home run in Thursday's spring game against the Royals.
Arcia is off to a fast start this spring, going 4-for-10 with two home runs and seven RBI over four games -- a good sign for a player who had the worst wRC+ among qualified hitters a season ago. The Brewers brought in Luis Urias to either compete with or supplant Arcia, but Urias is working his way back from wrist surgery, so Arcia will get ample opportunities to hone his hitting skills during the exhibition season.
