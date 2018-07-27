Brewers' Orlando Arcia: Officially recalled
Arcia has been officially recalled ahead of Thursday's game against the Giants.
The Brewers had already penciled Arcia into Thursday's lineup, so a call-up was imminent, but now the move is official. The Brewers sent Jorge Lopez to Triple-A Colorado Springs in a corresponding move. Since being sent down, Arcia rediscovered his swing and hit .346/.424/.494 over 21 games at Triple-A. He'll hit eighth in his return Thursday.
