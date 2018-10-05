Brewers' Orlando Arcia: On bench for Game 2
Arcia is out of the lineup for Game 2 of the NLDS against Colorado on Friday.
Arcia will retreat to a spot on the pine after going 1-for-4 during Thursday's victory. In his place, Hernan Perez is set to man the shortstop position and bat sixth in the order. Look for Arcia to come into the game as a defensive replacement.
