Brewers' Orlando Arcia: On bench Saturday
Arcia is out of the starting nine for Saturday's game against St. Louis.
With Brad Miller recalled from Triple-A Colorado Springs, Arcia could be in line for a diminished role, especially if he continues to struggle at the dish. Through 60 games this year, he's hitting just .201/.234/.259 with two home runs and 15 RBI.
