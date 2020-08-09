site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Brewers' Orlando Arcia: On bench Sunday
Arcia is out of the lineup Sunday versus Cincinnati, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.
Arcia started the past four games but will take a seat after going 2-for-12 with two strikeouts and two walks. Eric Sogard will shift to shortstop Sunday, while Brock Holt starts at third base.
