Brewers' Orlando Arcia: Optioned to Triple-A
Arcia was optioned to Triple-A Colorado Springs on Friday.
Arcia has been the Brewers' starting shortstop since the start of the 2017 season, but will head to Triple-A after slashing .194/.233/.273 in 44 games this season. The demotion is fairly surprising for Milwaukee's former top prospect even given his struggles at the plate, but the team evidently feels a trip to the minors is necessary to help the 23-year-old calibrate his swing. The team recalled Eric Sogard to bolster their infield depth, with Tyler Saladino and Hernan Perez also likely to help fill the void at shortstop.
