Brewers' Orlando Arcia: Out again Friday
Arcia is not in the lineup against the Cubs on Friday.
Arcia will stay on the bench for the second straight contest as manager Craig Counsell elects to go with Eric Sogard at the shortstop position once more. The 23-year-old could enter the fray during the latter stages of Friday's game, much like he did Thursday night.
