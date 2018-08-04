Arcia remains out of the lineup for Saturday's game against the Rockies.

Arcia possesses one of the better gloves in the majors at shortstop, but his bat remains a significant detriment to his playing time. Saturday marks his second straight absence from the lineup and it could become more frequent moving forward following the Brewers' acquisition of Jonathan Schoop at the trade deadline. Hernan Perez will replace Arcia at shortstop Saturday, batting seventh.