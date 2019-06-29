Arcia is not in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Pirates.

Manager Craig Counsell made it clear that Arcia would have to share time at shortstop moving forward, and this is now two consecutive absences in favor of Tyler Saladino. Arcia has three home runs in his last six games but is still batting just .190/.225/.405 for the month of June. Counsell has also expressed concern with Arcia's defense.