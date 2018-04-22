Arcia (ankle) expects to be at 100 percent health in time for Tuesday's game against the Royals, Todd Rosiak of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Arcia was able to run the bases and participate in fielding drills Sunday with minimal pain, so he expects to be fully ready come Tuesday. Eric Sogard is starting at shortstop Sunday in his absence.

