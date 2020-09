Arcia went 2-for-3 with a homer, four RBI and two runs scored in Friday's 9-5 win over the Royals.

Arcia drew a bases-loaded walk in the fourth inning to force in the Brewers' second run of the contest. He also scored the go-ahead run on Jacob Nottingham's grand slam two at-bats later. Arcia went deep himself for a three-run blast in the fifth. The shortstop has four homers, 16 RBI, 18 runs scored and a pair of stolen bases while slashing .250/.318/.386 in 49 games this year.