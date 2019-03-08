Arcia went 1-for-3 while hitting leadoff in Thursday's spring game.

Arcia has hit leadoff three times in his six appearances this spring, but manager Craig Counsell is likely just letting him get his feet wet in that spot, as Lorenzo Cain and Christian Yelich will almost certainly occupy the top two spots in the batting order when the regular season gets underway. While that will push Arcia to the bottom third of the batting order, he figures to play regularly at shortstop out of the gate.

