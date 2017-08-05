Arcia went 3-for-3 with a triple, a solo home run and a second run scored in Friday's 2-0 win over the Rays.

The shortstop celebrated his 23rd birthday in style, not only supplying rookie Brandon Woodruff with all the offense he would need in his MLB debut but also gunning down Corey Dickerson at the plate to end the seventh inning and preserve what at the time was a 1-0 lead. Arcia's 10 homers, 10 steals and .743 OPS in 106 games have made him useful in deeper fantasy formats this season, but he may just be scratching the surface of his offensive potential.