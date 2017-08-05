Brewers' Orlando Arcia: Pops 10th homer Friday
Arcia went 3-for-3 with a triple, a solo home run and a second run scored in Friday's 2-0 win over the Rays.
The shortstop celebrated his 23rd birthday in style, not only supplying rookie Brandon Woodruff with all the offense he would need in his MLB debut but also gunning down Corey Dickerson at the plate to end the seventh inning and preserve what at the time was a 1-0 lead. Arcia's 10 homers, 10 steals and .743 OPS in 106 games have made him useful in deeper fantasy formats this season, but he may just be scratching the surface of his offensive potential.
More News
-
Brewers' Orlando Arcia: Not in Thursday's lineup•
-
Brewers' Orlando Arcia: Swipes three bags Monday•
-
Brewers' Orlando Arcia: Launches ninth home run•
-
Brewers' Orlando Arcia: Continues torrid pace with solo homer•
-
Brewers' Orlando Arcia: Day off Friday•
-
Brewers' Orlando Arcia: Pops sixth homer Tuesday•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 19
Odubel Herrera has found a new gear the last two months and can help with all the hitters playing...
-
Week 19 two-start pitcher rankings
Need an extra two-start pitcher in Fantasy Week 19 (Aug. 7-13)? Best of luck to you, says Scott...
-
Waivers: Add Rosenthal, Vizcaino
Closers are as unpredictable as ever, but Chris Towers has two who could make a difference...
-
Trade values: Last chance to deal
Heath Cummings and Chris Towers release the final version of their trade charts and try to...
-
Ranking the 10 newest closers
One-third of the league is undergoing a transition at closer, most of which began in the last...
-
Podcast: Albie up, Judge/Bellinger
Who are we talking about Wednesday? Ozzie Albies, Aaron Judge, Cody Bellinger, Manny Machado,...