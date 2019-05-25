Arcia went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Friday's 6-4 loss to the Phillies.

The shortstop went yard for the first time since April 23, but Arcia's been enjoying a solid May despite the lack of power, hitting .280 (21-for-75). He's now slashing .254/.317/.382 on the year with five homers, two steals, 18 runs and 18 RBI through 51 games.

