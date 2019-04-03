Arcia went 1-for-4 with a home run and three RBI in an 4-3 win over the Reds on Tuesday.

Arcia's sixth-inning opposite field shot off Michael Lorenzen broke a 1-1 tie and lifted the Brewers to a three-run lead. It was a welcome hit for Arcia, as he entered the game 0-for-14 on the season. He's still not expected to provide much power after connecting for just three homers in 348 at bats in 2018.