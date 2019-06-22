Arcia went 2-for-5 with a solo home run in Friday's 11-7 loss to the Reds.

The long ball ended a 16-game power drought for Arcia, during which he slashed a miserable .143/.183/.196. The slump dragged his line on the season down to .240/.304/.391, but the shortstop has already matched last year's RBI total with 30 in 44 fewer games, and his nine homers puts him on pace to top the career-high 15 he launched in 2017.

