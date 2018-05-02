Arcia went 3-for-4 and scored a run in Tuesday's victory over the Reds.

It's been a tough year at the plate for Arcia -- as evidence, his three hits Tuesday matched his total from the previous 11 days -- but Tuesday's effort at least helped get his batting average back over the Mendoza Line. The Brewers and fantasy owners are no doubt hoping it helps get him going moving forward as well.

