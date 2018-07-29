Brewers' Orlando Arcia: Reaches base three times
Arcia went 2-for-3 with a walk, RBI and run scored Saturday against the Giants.
Arcia found himself in the starting lineup for the third consecutive game since being recalled from Triple-A Colorado Springs and is now 3-for-12 in the short sample. He was also caught stealing, dropping him to 3-for-6 in stolen base attempts for the season. The Brewers got deeper around the infield with their acquisition of Mike Moustakas, and with Jonathan Villar (thumb) beginning a rehab assignment, it remains to be seen how long Arcia will continue to get regular playing time.
