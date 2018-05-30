Brewers' Orlando Arcia: Recalled from Triple-A
Arcia was brought up from Triple-A Colorado Springs on Wednesday.
Arcia figures to once again resume his role as the starter at shortstop with Tyler Saladino (ankle) forced to hit the shelf. The 23-year-old was sent down to the minors Friday after hitting just .194 with two home runs and 13 RBI through 44 games.
More News
-
Brewers' Orlando Arcia: Out of Wednesday's lineup•
-
Brewers' Orlando Arcia: Optioned to Triple-A•
-
Brewers' Orlando Arcia: Takes seat for series finale•
-
Brewers' Orlando Arcia: Not in lineup against Arizona•
-
Brewers' Orlando Arcia: Heads to bench Sunday•
-
Brewers' Orlando Arcia: Reaches four times in victory•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Podcast: Need some pitching?
Do you have Bieber fever or need some saves? Check out this episode of the Fantasy Baseball...
-
Still waiting on six breakouts?
Heath Cummings looks at the breakouts from the beginning of the year who still haven't done...
-
Waivers: Bieber gets a chance
The Indians are about to unveil an intriguing arm in their ongoing search for a fifth starter....
-
Fantasy Baseball trades: Back Bumgarner
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Waivers: A new side of Musgrove
Joe Musgrove showed in his season debut that he might have more upside than he gets credit...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 10
Mac Williamson should hit the ground running off the DL while Brandon Nimmo gets to enjoy the...