Brewers' Orlando Arcia: Remains out Tuesday
Arcia (ankle) is not in the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Royals, Maria Torres of The Kansas City Star reports.
Arcia left Friday's game against the Marlins with a right ankle injury, and while his X-rays were negative, he's yet to return to the lineup. It was reported over the weekend that he could end up on the disabled list if he's unable to play against the Royals, but Arcia seems adamant that he will be fine. Eric Sogard continues to start at shortstop in his absence.
