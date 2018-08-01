Brewers' Orlando Arcia: Rides pine Wednesday
Arcia is out of Wednesday's starting nine against the Dodgers.
Arcia is slated for a day off after making six straight starts since returning from Triple-A Colorado Springs. Hernan Perez will take over at shortstop and bat seventh in his stead.
More News
-
Brewers' Orlando Arcia: Reaches base three times•
-
Brewers' Orlando Arcia: Officially recalled•
-
Brewers' Orlando Arcia: Apparently recalled•
-
Brewers' Orlando Arcia: Finding swing at Triple-A level•
-
Brewers' Orlando Arcia: Picks up three hits during Tuesday's game•
-
Brewers' Orlando Arcia: Headed back to Colorado Springs•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Can you trust these 20 'aces?'
Old standbys like Luis Severino and Corey Kluber haven't quite looked like themselves of late,...
-
Five winners, losers at the deadline
Dozens of players changed teams over the past week, but not all of them to great impact in...
-
Breaking down the deadline deals
The trading has been fast and furious so far, and Fantasy owners are struggling to keep up....
-
Reaction: Dozier crowds out L.A.
Brian Dozier's disappointing season might not get much better in a tougher home park, and he...
-
Reaction: Archer's fresh start
The trade of would-be ace Chris Archer for Tyler Glasnow and Austin Meadows could be a good...
-
Waivers: Who closes in Texas now?
There's an opening for saves in Texas. Meanwhile, Stephen Piscotty and Shane Bieber continue...