Arcia is out of the lineup for Monday's game versus the Reds.

Arcia heads to the bench for the third time in the last four contests and finished June with a .184/.226/.391 slash line with five homers in 24 games. Manager Craig Counsell said Tyler Saladino will be splitting time at shortstop with Arcia going forward, with Saladino receiving the starting nod Monday.

