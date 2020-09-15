site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: brewers-orlando-arcia-sitting-nightcap | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Brewers' Orlando Arcia: Sitting nightcap
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Arcia isn't starting Game 2 of Monday's doubleheader against the Cardinals.
Arcia is set for a rare day off, playing in 44 of Milwaukee's 45 games so far this season. Luis Urias gets the nod at shortstop and will bat seventh.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Frank Stampfl
• 6 min read
Frank Stampfl
• 5 min read