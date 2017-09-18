Play

Arcia is not in the lineup for Monday's game against the Pirates.

Arcia remains the Brewers' regular shortstop, but he has opened a few more games on the bench of late with manager Craig Counsell looking to get Eric Sogard in the lineup more frequently. Monday's game will mark the third time in six games Sogard has gotten the nod over Arcia.

