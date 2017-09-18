Brewers' Orlando Arcia: Sitting out Monday
Arcia is not in the lineup for Monday's game against the Pirates.
Arcia remains the Brewers' regular shortstop, but he has opened a few more games on the bench of late with manager Craig Counsell looking to get Eric Sogard in the lineup more frequently. Monday's game will mark the third time in six games Sogard has gotten the nod over Arcia.
More News
-
Waivers: Why bother with Beltre?
Scott White assesses Adrian Beltre's unexpected return from a "season-ending" hamstring injury...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 25
The Twins have terrific matchups in Fantasy Week 25 (Sept. 18-25), as do the Athletics and...
-
Week 25 two-start pitcher rankings
As the number of six-man rotations increases and the off days become more frequent, a quality...
-
Waivers: CarGo saving the best for last
If you wrote off Carlos Gonzalez earlier this year, it's time to take note again, according...
-
Waivers: Nicasio, Woodruff are startable
Some closer situations are up in the right air now, but Scott White sees one clear newcomer...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 24
Some less heralded players, including two rookies, make an appearance in this week's sleeper...