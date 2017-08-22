Brewers' Orlando Arcia: Sitting Tuesday
Arcia was left out of the starting lineup for Tuesday's game in San Francisco, John Shea of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Arcia recently missed a pair of starts due to back spasms, but there has been nothing yet to suggest this absence is related. Eric Sogard will take over at shortstop and bat seventh.
