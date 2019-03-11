Arcia went 1-for-3 with a three-run home run in Sunday's game against the Cubs.

Arcia launched his first home run of the spring in the fourth inning, bringing the Brewers within one run after Chicago jumped out to a 5-0 lead. He's seen plenty of time in the leadoff role so far in camp, but he slotted into the No. 6 spot in the order Sunday, which is closer to where he'll sit during the regular season.

